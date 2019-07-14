My favourite campaign is 'Haath, munh aur bum, bimari hogi kam': Aalok Bhan

Which is your favourite campaign and why? With brands increasingly leading the social change conversations, it is difficult to pick a favourite but if I must, it would definitely be the “Haath, munh aur bum, bimari hogi kam” campaign by HUL.

Sanitation levels in India are significantly low, causing frequent illnesses amongst children, leading to life threatening diseases, and while the government initiated Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, large corporates were also expected to step up their communication strategies in order to create a protected nation. Which is exactly what HUL ...