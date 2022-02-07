Nalco posts over three-fold jump in December quarter profit at Rs 831 cr

Ltd (Nalco) on Monday said its December quarter consolidated profit surged over three times to Rs 830.67 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 239.71 crore for the year-ago period, said in a filing to BSE.

Income during the quarter increased to Rs 3,845.25 crore over Rs 2,414.95 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company paid final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share amounting to Rs 183.66 crore for 2020-21. With this, the total amount of dividend payout for 2020-21 is Rs 3.50 per equity share -- interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and final dividend of Rs 1 per share amounting to Rs 644.27 crore.

