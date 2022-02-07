Nalco posts over three-fold jump in December quarter profit at Rs 831 cr

-
ALSO READ
Nalco reports seven-fold jump in profit to Rs 747.80 crore in Q2
Hope for Hindalco, Nalco investors as aluminium demand may outstrip supply
Aluminium industry seeks cut in basic custom duty on critical raw materials
Vedanta Aluminium Business invites partners for aluminium park at Odisha
Govt says Nalco playing key role in empowering micro and small enterprises
-
National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Monday said its December quarter consolidated profit surged over three times to Rs 830.67 crore.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 239.71 crore for the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.
Income during the quarter increased to Rs 3,845.25 crore over Rs 2,414.95 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
The company paid final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share amounting to Rs 183.66 crore for 2020-21. With this, the total amount of dividend payout for 2020-21 is Rs 3.50 per equity share -- interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and final dividend of Rs 1 per share amounting to Rs 644.27 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU