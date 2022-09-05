JUST IN
CCI clears PayU's $4.7 billion BillDesk acquisition after a year
Gautam Adani is searching for new group M&A chief, says report
Intense competition may shrink margins of gold loan firms, says S&P
Unacademy launches 50 new channels to democratise online education
RRVL goes on a shopping spree; aims to strengthen its FMCG play
Sembcorp Industries sells India unit to Tanweer Infra $1.47 billion
Amazon-Future Group row: Supreme Court to hear matter on September 19
Tata Motors rolls out India's first CNG-powered truck in M&HCV segment
NTPC to buy Avantha's Jhabua Power, its first acquisition under the IBC
OYO to bring onboard 600 new hotels, homes in South India by year-end
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CCI clears PayU's $4.7 billion BillDesk acquisition after a year
Business Standard

Narayana Hrudayalaya to acquire Bengaluru-based orthopedic, trauma hospital

The unit generated operational revenues of over Rs 49 crore in the last fiscal

Topics
Bengaluru | Narayana Hrudayalaya | Hospital

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narayana Hrudayalaya to acquire Bengaluru-based orthopedic, trauma hospital
Narayana Hrudayalaya to acquire Bengaluru-based orthopedic and trauma hospital.

Healthcare provider Narayana Hrudayalaya on Monday said it will acquire a Bengaluru-based orthopedic and trauma hospital for Rs 200 crore.

The company has inked a business transfer agreement with Shiva and Shiva Orthopaedic Hospital to acquire its orthopedic and trauma hospital as a going concern on slump sale basis, including all assets, liabilities, employees, licenses and contracts, Narayana Hrudayalaya (NH) said in a regulatory filing.

Part of the Sparsh Group of hospitals, which has presence across Karnataka, the concerned unit with around 100 operational beds has an operational track record of over a decade offering orthopaedic services, it added.

The unit generated operational revenues of over Rs 49 crore in the last fiscal.

"The acquisition will enable NH to foray into the trauma and orthopaedic specialty within the Narayana Health City campus housing our two flagship hospitals," the healthcare provider stated.

On Monday, shares of the company ended 0.82 per cent down at Rs 706.70 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Bengaluru

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 21:52 IST

`
.