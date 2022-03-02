Nasscom, Microsoft announce 2nd 'AI Gamechangers' to boost AI adoption

-
In a bid to accelerate AI (artificial intelligence) adoption in India, Nasscom and Microsoft on Wednesday announced the second edition of the 'AI Gamechangers' awards.
The programme will serve as a platform for startups, enterprises, academia, governments, and NGOs to showcase their innovations in AI.
"India was ranked 8th in the top 10 countries by AI patent families on a global level, an impressive accomplishment considering India had no AI related patent filing prior to 2002," informed Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.
"AI has immense growth potential and achieving it needs scalable partnerships across stakeholders, right set of skills, a strong focus on incentivising R&D, access to data, and regulations to support responsible AI,"she added.
The programme will also encourage nominations for impactful AI solutions built for social impact.
Over 5,000 AI patents were filed over the last decade in India, among which 94% of them filed in the last five years.
Data and AI could add $450-500 billion to India's GDP by 2025, representing 10 per cent of the $5 trillion goal.
Nearly 45 per cent of this value is likely to be delivered by three sectors: Consumer goods and retail, agriculture and banking and insurance.
The award-winning entries will be featured in the annual 'AI Gamechangers' compendium at Nasscom's flagship Xperience AI Summit.
"We have a huge opportunity to make AI work at scale for the country, enabling investment, jobs, and inclusive growth," said Dr Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India.
