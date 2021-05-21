Natco starts phase-3 trials of Molnupiravir capsules for Covid-19 treatment

-
-
Natco Pharma on Friday said it has initiated phase-III clinical trials of Molnupiravir capsules to evaluate its efficacy in treating patients with mild COVID-19.
The Hyderabad-based firm said the first dose under the phase-III trials was given to a patient in the city-based Yashoda Hospitals.
"Phase-III clinical trial is initiated to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Molnupiravir capsules in mild COVID-19 patients," Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
The clinical trial is planned in 32 hospitals across the country.
Pre-clinical data has shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication, the drug firm noted.
Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within five days of therapy, indicating that the duration of treatment with the drug is short, with the additional advantage of it being an oral therapy, it added.
