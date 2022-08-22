JUST IN
India's Brahmaputra Infrastructure soars 11% after $22.2 million order win
Loan refinancing improves Adani-run Mumbai airport's liquidity: CRISIL
Zomato stops renewals and new sign-ups on Zomato Pro: What has changed?
Credit Suisse names Dixit Joshi chief financial officer, replaces Mathers
Before his death, Jhunjhunwala family became Akasa's biggest shareholders
Toyota doubles down on hybrid bet in India, low-cost models to surface soon
Brokerages expect Trent to be on growth runway after strong Q1 results
Firms rev up plans to build massive battery storage capacity to power EVs
Ikea to open small city outlets along with mega formats in India
Apple, Google, Amazon India execs to depose before House panel on Tuesday
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India's Brahmaputra Infrastructure soars 11% after $22.2 million order win
Business Standard

Naveen Jindal group weighs aluminium foray, plans depend on mine

Company sees consumption rising as electric vehicles increase and light metals become more important

Topics
Naveen Jindal | aluminium | Bauxite

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Naveen Jindal
Naveen Jindal, Group Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power

The Naveen Jindal group is exploring opportunities in aluminium, but its plans depend on getting a bauxite mine in a business dominated by three large companies.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Naveen Jindal

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 15:36 IST

`
.