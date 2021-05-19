NBCC bags a contract worth about Rs 597 crore in Uttarakhand

State-owned construction firm (India) Ltd said it has bagged a contract worth about Rs 597 crore in

It has been awarded the work order for comprehensive design, engineering and project management consultancy (PMC) services for construction and development of infrastructural facilities in the main campus of National Institute of Technology, at Sumari (Pauri Garhwal).

" is the Project Management Consultant for this project of the value Rs 596.75 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.

