NBCC bags a contract worth about Rs 597 crore in Uttarakhand

-
ALSO READ
Situation is heartbreaking: ArcelorMittal CEO on India's coronavirus crisis
SC remits to creditors Jaypee Infratech's resolution plan for approval
Jaypee Infra insolvency: NBCC, Suraksha asked to submit revised bids
Kallis appointed England batting consultant for Lanka tour next month
Jaypee Infra insolvency: Financial creditors meet on May 15 to discuss bids
-
State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd said it has bagged a contract worth about Rs 597 crore in Uttarakhand.
It has been awarded the work order for comprehensive design, engineering and project management consultancy (PMC) services for construction and development of infrastructural facilities in the main campus of National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand at Sumari (Pauri Garhwal).
"NBCC is the Project Management Consultant for this project of the value Rs 596.75 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU