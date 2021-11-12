NBCC Q2 profit rises 68% to Rs 72 cr; revenue up at Rs 1,961 cr

-
ALSO READ
NBCC Q1 consolidated net profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 37 crore
NBCC bags a contract worth about Rs 597 crore in Uttarakhand
Jaypee Infra insolvency: NBCC, Suraksha asked to submit revised bids
CoC to review NBCC offer for Jaypee Infra on Monday before vote on Suraksha
Jaypee Infra case: NBCC, Suraksha get more time to submit final bids
-
State-owned construction firm NBCC on Friday reported a 68 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 72.03 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.80 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income rose to Rs 1,960.91 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,426.27 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Delhi-based NBCC had posted a net profit of Rs 221.80 crore over a turnover of Rs 7,012.35 crore for the entire 2020-21 financial year.
NBCC is engaged in project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU