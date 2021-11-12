NBCC Q2 profit rises 68% to Rs 72 cr; revenue up at Rs 1,961 cr

State-owned construction firm NBCC on Friday reported a 68 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 72.03 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.80 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 1,960.91 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,426.27 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Delhi-based NBCC had posted a net profit of Rs 221.80 crore over a turnover of Rs 7,012.35 crore for the entire 2020-21 financial year.

NBCC is engaged in project management consultancy (PMC) and businesses.

