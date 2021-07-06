NCLAT issues notices to CoC, DHFL and Piramal on 63 moons plea

-
ALSO READ
DHFL lenders challenge NCLT order on considering Wadhawan's offer
Debt-ridden DHFL's shares may get delisted post acquisition by Piramal
Piramal Group claims its bid for DHFL highest and compliant with norms
Make tribunals the first court
Piramal, DHFL merger: The road ahead remains bumpy due to legal hurdles
-
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has issued notices to the committee of creditors (CoC), the administrator of DHFL and Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd on a plea by 63 moons technologies against the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) resolution plan approved by National Company Law Tribunal.
The NCLAT agreed to hear the petition by 63 moons technologies, challenging the NCLT's nod for Piramal's resolution plan.
Seeking interim protection from NCLAT, in its plea, 63 moons said the resolution plan execution is subject to the NCLAT nod.
However, the NCLAT has refused to stay the resolution plan approved by NCLT last month.
It must be noted that 63 moons technologies, which holds over Rs 200 crore of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of DHFL, has described the current resolution plan as disappointing for NCD holders.
The Mumbai bench of NCLT has approved the Piramal Group's resolution plan for DHFL subject to the outcome of the appeal in the NCLAT and the Supreme Court.
--IANS
skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU