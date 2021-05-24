DHFL lenders challenge NCLT order on considering Wadhawan's offer

-
ALSO READ
DHFL resolution: Kapil Wadhawan writes to SEBI, RBI against 63 Moons
NCLT asks DHFL administrator to place Kapil Wadhawan's offer before CoC
DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan moves NCLT, wants CoC to consider offer
DHFL resolution: Lenders weigh options after NCLT's surprise call
Piramal Group claims its bid for DHFL highest and compliant with norms
-
The committee of creditors of DHFL has challenged the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order directing the lenders to consider the offer by the debt-ridden mortgage firm's erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan.
An appeal challenging NCLT Mumbai bench's order has been filed before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.
The matter will be heard by a vacation bench of NCLAT comprising Acting Chairman Justice A I S Cheema and Member Technical V P Singh.
The petition has been filed by the Union Bank of India on behalf of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFCL).
Last week, NCLT asked the RBI-appointed administrator of DHFL to present the settlement plan offered by jailed Wadhawan to the CoC.
The tribunal gave ten days' time for the CoC to consider the offer.
According to sources, lenders in their petition have requested the appellate tribunal to stay the NCLT order.
In January this year, the CoC voted in favour of selling DHFL to Piramal Group under the bankruptcy process.
While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) have given their approvals, a final nod from the NCLT is awaited.
Last year, Wadhawan had made his settlement offer to the CoC and it was rejected, citing lack of credibility and the valuations attached to the proposed asset sales.
In the plan, Wadhawan had proposed to repay lenders by selling assets.
In November 2019, RBI had referred DHFL -- then the third-largest pure-play mortgage lender -- for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
DHFL had gone bankrupt with more than Rs 90,000 crore in debt to various lenders, including banks, mutual funds and individual investors who kept fixed deposits with the company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU