NCLT directs 9 former-IL&FS executives to disclose financial details

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed nine senior executives of the beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) Group to disclose their financial positions within the next three weeks. These include property, financial investments and bank accounts and lockers for instance.

Following an application moved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) at the in Mumbai, the two-judge bench of Justice VP Singh and Justice Duraiswamy have barred the former directors of IL&FS from “creating third party rights, mortgaging or alienating movable and immovable assets fully or partly owned.”

The government sought to 'attach' or seize the property of the former executives, however, the declined the plea midst strong arguments by the former directors’ legal representatives. Instead, the tribunal directed the nine former executives to publicly disclose their financial positions, to the court in three weeks.

In its interim order, the Mumbai also stated that the named former directors of the company cannot part with their shares in the IL&FS Group or in any subsidiary of the group, until further orders.

The nine executives include IL&FS’ former non-executive chairman Ravi Parthsarthy, vice-chairman Hari Sankaran, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IL&FS Securities Services’ Arun Kumar Saha, IL&FS Investment Managers’ non-executive director Vibhav Kapoor, Ramesh Bawa, Pradeep Puri, S Rengarajan, K Ramchandran and Mukund Sapre.

Sanjay Shorey, Director of Legal Prosecution at the MCA, had moved two applications before the NCLT on Monday morning.

The first application was based on an interim investigation report prepared by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) detailing the inner-workings of the group and mismanagement by IL&FS' senior leadership.

Shorey told the tribunal, “The SFIO investigation report tells us the manner in which syphoning and diversion of funds took place and people responsible. The six names are prime suspects…. These were the decision makers and controlling will and mind for the group and its subsidiaries.”

The MCA pleaded for the tribunal to include six of the nine names in the case as respondents, barring Parthasarthy, Sankaran and Saha who were already respondents to main company petition against IL&FS which was moved by the MCA in October.

The second application moved by the MCA, based on the SFIO report, sought to attach the personal property and financial assets of the nine former executives.

Counsel for Hari Sankaran said, “Many of the allegations are generalised and not specified…This is not a case of promoters taking public money and running away. We are only trying to dispel the notion that the Rs 910 billion debt was syphoned, but went into assets like roads and power plants. As it happened these projects didn't work out. But to jump to a conclusion that this is fraud is huge.”

Last month, after the NCLT permitted the Government to take over IL&FS once it began to default on its debt obligations, the MCA had noted that in total there were 347 within the IL&FS Group (not including the holding company).

Through the three-hour long hearing, Shorey revealed that over 40 that were listed as part of IL&FS’ holding structure at the end of September, have ceased to be part of group.

When asked whether these were wound up, liquidated or separated, Shorey stated that with the help of the SFIO they hope to file a detailed affidavit on the matter within 15 days.

The NCLT accepted the MCA’s first application and directed them to include the six names as part of the case as respondents.

The SFIO has raised many allegations against the nine directors.

The first is that the nomination and remuneration committee of the Board of IL&FS was in contravention of the limits prescribed in the Companies Act, as the remuneration of executives kept growing in the last few years, albeit disproportionally to that of regular employees’ even while the company’s performance was slipping.

The second allegation raised is that regulations of the Companies Act were circumvented in case of IL&FS’ Employee Welfare Trust (EWT), wherein the trustees of the employee trust were the main beneficiaries as compared to regular employees, the government argued.

The third allegation levelled against the nine executives is that since many of them functioned on the holding company’s Board and on the Boards of many subsidiary/associate/joint-venture companies conflict of interest had arisen.

The “subsidiaries were operating as if they held the holding company as supreme. This is because the holding company was responsible for raising funds,” said Shorey.

For instance, he illustrated, IL&FS raised funds from short-term commercial papers and passed on these funds as a loan to the subsidiary. But instead of using these funds, the subsidy would repay its long-term borrowings, from the holding company itself, within a day.

Further, Shorey said creditors continued to lend to IL&FS without adequate due-diligence, while only looking at the company’s good but problematic “credit rating.”

This “circuitous” use of funds “routed” loans within the same day to make repayments and evade Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

If IL&FS gave a loan to a subsidiary and if the latter defaulted on the loan, it would reflect as a non-performing asset n IL&FS’ profit and loss statement.

Therefore, there are allegations against the Audit Committee of IL&FS’ board as “profit was fabricated,” amongst other financial statement entries, argued the Government.

The NCLT will hear the matter next on January 16, 2019.