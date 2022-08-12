JUST IN
Paytm loan distribution touches annual run rate of around Rs 25,000 cr
Driven by non-par business, LIC reports Rs 682.88 crore in profit
75th Independence Day: Retailers look to end sale season on a high
Two more proxy advisory firms demand Vijay Shekhar Sharma's ouster
State Bank of India moves NCLT to recover dues from Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Competition Commission approves Adani Group's acquisition of ACC, Ambuja
Focus on customers, solve their problem immediately: Vaishnaw to BSNL staff
BEML to list land holding company, clearing way for privatisation
EarlySalary in talks to raise $110 million in TPG-led funding: Report
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Paytm loan distribution touches annual run rate of around Rs 25,000 cr
Business Standard

NCLT okays demerger plan of Piramal Enterprises into pharma, corporate biz

"We are on track to achieve the completion of demerger and separate listing of Piramal Pharma by the third quarter of the current financial year," PEL Chairperson Ajay Piramal said.

Topics
NCLT | Piramal Enterprises | Ajay Piramal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piramal group
Piramal Enterprises has already obtained approvals from RBI, SEBI, stock exchanges, creditors and equity shareholders.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) on Friday said the National Company Law Tribunal has approved the demerger of its pharmaceutical business and simplification of corporate structure.

With this, the company can now go ahead with its plans to have two separate listed entities -- PEL, a non-banking financial company and Piramal Pharma Ltd (PPL), the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We are on track to achieve the completion of demerger and separate listing of Piramal Pharma by the third quarter of the current financial year," PEL Chairperson Ajay Piramal said.

Last October, the PEL board approved the demerger of the pharma business and simplification of the corporate structure.

It has already obtained approvals from RBI, SEBI, stock exchanges, creditors and equity shareholders.

PEL said in July this year it had also received RBI approval for the NBFC licence. Subsequent to the demerger, PEL said it as an NBFC will have a loan book of nearly USD 9 billion, while the pharma firm will be a significant player with revenues of nearly USD 1 billion.

Under the demerger scheme, four fully paid-up equity shares of PPL of Rs 10 each would be issued to PEL shareholders for every one fully paid-up equity share in PEL with face value of Rs 2 each held by them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on NCLT

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 22:38 IST

`
.