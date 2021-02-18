Nestle FY growth outshines peers thanks to pet food, health products

-
ALSO READ
Nestle India gains 7% in two days post September quarter results
Nestle's outlook crunchy as ever, room for firm to go deeper into rural mkt
Mid-single digit growth in India market in July-Sept quarter: Nestle
Nestle India to announce Q3 numbers today; here's what to expect
Nestle Q4 preview: PAT likely to grow 16-19% YoY; may announce dividend
-
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle wants to keep growing organic sales towards a mid-single-digit rate this year, the food giant said on Thursday, after strong demand for pet food and health products in the Americas helped its growth outshine peers last year.
Consumers kept buying packaged food throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and Nestle fared better than some rivals as it kept shedding underperforming businesses and investing in growth areas like plant-based food, coffee and health science.
Full-year organic sales, which strip out currency swings, acquisitions and divestitures, grew 3.6% in 2020, ahead of Nestle's own guidance for "around 3%" and peer Unilever's 1.9% underlying sales growth.
Analysts in a consensus https://www.nestle.com/investors/analysts-consensus compiled by Nestle were looking for 3.5% organic sales growth for the full year.
The company said it wanted to continue to increase its organic sales growth towards a mid-single-digit rate this year and sustain it over the mid-term.
Net profit fell 3% to 12.2 billion Swiss francs ($13.58 billion), above a forecast for 11.97 billion francs. The year-ago period had benefited from a one-off gain linked to the sale of the skin health business.
The underlying operating margin improved to 17.7% last year, after reaching 17.6% and thus the group's mid-term profitability target range of 17.5-18.5% in 2019, a year earlier than planned.
The company proposed to increase the dividend to 2.75 francs per share for 2020, up from 2.70 francs last year. It also has a share buyback programme under way.
($1 = 0.8987 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Michael Shields)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU