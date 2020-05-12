Nestle India PBT flat at Rs 704 cr for March quarter, revenue up 10.7%

Packaged foods major on Tuesday reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 704 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Last year, the company’s PBT stood at Rs 700 crore, implying flat growth for the period this year. The company follows a January-December accounting year. Revenue for the March quarter stood at Rs 3,325 crore, growth of 10.7 per cent from a year ago.



Revenue in the corresponding period last year stood at Rs 3,003 crore. Lower corporate taxes ensured that profit after tax (PAT) grew 13.4 per cent to Rs 525 crore in the March quarter versus Rs 463 crore reported last year. CMD Suresh Narayanan said the company had a ‘resilient’ March quarter and that contribution from e-commerce had grown during the period.