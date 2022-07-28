JUST IN

Facebook owner Meta reports first ever revenue decline, income falls by 36%
Cognizant Q2 profit up 12.7%, lowers revenue guidance as attrition rises
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q1 net profit jumps 138% to Rs 130 crore
Colgate-Palmolive India's net profit declines 7.2% in April-June quarter
Decent upside in L&T stock; analyst recommendations strongly positive
Maruti Suzuki reports over two-fold rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 1,013 cr
Shriram City Union Finance posts 61 per cent rise in Q1 net profit
Tata Motors' Q1 loss widens to Rs 5,007 cr amid chip woes, China lockdown
Poonawalla Fincorp's consolidated Q1 net profit up 118% to Rs 141 crore
Bajaj Finance's first-quarter net profit surges 159% y-o-y to Rs 2,596 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Child, maternity products marketplace Nestery raises Rs 6 cr in funding

Business Standard

Nestle India Q2 net profit falls 4.3% to Rs 515.34 cr, net sales up 15.7%

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 4.31 per cent in its net profit at Rs 515.34 crore for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022

Topics
FMCG Nestle India | FMCG companies | Nestle India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Nestlé India
Nestlé India

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 4.31 per cent in its net profit at Rs 515.34 crore for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 538.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

However, Nestle India's net sales were up 15.72 per cent to Rs 4,006.86 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 3,462.35 crore a year ago, the company said.

Its total expenses in the April-June quarter were at Rs 3,355.59 crore, up 20.89 per cent, as against Rs 2,775.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Nestle India's domestic sales were up 16.44 per cent to Rs 3,848.44 crore, as against Rs 3,304.97 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021.

Its exports were marginally up 0.66 per cent to Rs 158.42 crore, as against Rs 157.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at Rs 18,762.95 apiece on BSE, up 1.18 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on FMCG Nestle India

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 12:26 IST

`
.