Net worth of nine realty firms dips 18% during IndAS 115 era: Study

The net worth of nine listed real estate companies has eroded by 18 per cent after the Indian accounting standards (IndAS) 115 accounting standard was implemented from April 1, says a new study. The nine companies are Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects, Brigade Enterprises, DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Sobha, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, and Puravankara.

Real estate companies had to restate their net worth after the retrospective application of IndAS 115. Under this system, they have to apply the project-completion method; earlier, they used the percentage ...