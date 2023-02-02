JUST IN
Freightify raises $12 million in series A led by Sequoia Capital
Govt-recognised startups eligible for angel tax exemption: DPIIT Secy
Budget 2023 to give lot of support to India's startup ecosystem: Goyal
International Data Privacy Day 2023: Organisations brace for growing demand
How Tiger-backed Geniemode is building powerhouse for world fashion players
Economic Survey: Start-up jobs increase 6x even as funding declines
Economic Survey 2022-23: Indian start-ups exploring reverse-flipping
10 yrs tax holiday, less holding period of ESOP shares: Startups on Budget
Through startups, Indian youth wants to become job creators: G Kishan Reddy
Piyush Goyal calls for creation of network to strengthen start-up ecosystem
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Start-ups Â» News
Deepak Fertilisers Q3 net up 40% to Rs 252 cr, revenue rises to Rs 2,754 cr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

New angel tax: Frostbite amid funding winter for start-ups, say experts

Industry watchers believe that early-stage start-ups will bear most of the brunt, as the segment witnesses comparatively higher deviation in allotted share prices and FMV

Topics
angel tax | Indian start-ups | foreign investment

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Fundraising
Photo: Shutterstock

Amid the ongoing funding winter, start-ups have been thrown another curveball in the Budget 2023-24, which has proposed to extend “angel tax” to non-resident investors. This, experts believe, would deal a debilitating blow to overseas investment in India.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on angel tax

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 20:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.