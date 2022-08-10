New credit rating rules could see 100 Indian firms downgraded: Moody's ICRA

The Indian unit of agency Moody's, ICRA, said on Wednesday that nearly 100 with debt totalling Rs 35,000 crore ($4.40 billion) are likely to be downgraded after the central bank tightened rating methodologies.

The likely to be affected are mostly in the power, healthcare, engineering, construction and roads sectors.

"Our assessment suggests that if the credit profile of these entities does not undergo any change ... there could be an average impact of around two notches to the existing ratings," said Jitin Makkar, senior VP, Icra.

As a result, Indian banks could have to set aside an additional Rs 400 crore given the higher capital requirement for lower-rated companies, ICRA said.

The Reserve Bank of India issued new guidelines in April, noting that there was a wide variation in the evaluation mechanism and methodologies adopted by different agencies.

Under the changes, the rating agencies can only take into consideration an explicit guarantee by a third party for a company's debt, while other widely accepted forms of support such as letters of support or pledged shares will no longer be considered.

($1 = 79.4930 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)