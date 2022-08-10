New credit rating rules could see 100 Indian firms downgraded: Moody's ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Moody's affirms Indiabulls HFC's B3 rating; upgrades outlook to 'stable'
Moody's downgrades cash-strapped Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative
Inflation in Asia Pacific economies to subside early: Moody's Analytics
Outlook for global credit conditions in 2022 is negative: Moody's
Wipro, Tech Mahindra: Jefferies downgrades six IT stocks on recession fears
-
The Indian unit of credit rating agency Moody's, ICRA, said on Wednesday that nearly 100 companies with debt totalling Rs 35,000 crore ($4.40 billion) are likely to be downgraded after the central bank tightened rating methodologies.
The companies likely to be affected are mostly in the power, healthcare, engineering, construction and roads sectors.
"Our assessment suggests that if the credit profile of these entities does not undergo any change ... there could be an average impact of around two notches to the existing ratings," said Jitin Makkar, senior VP, Icra.
As a result, Indian banks could have to set aside an additional Rs 400 crore given the higher capital requirement for lower-rated companies, ICRA said.
The Reserve Bank of India issued new guidelines in April, noting that there was a wide variation in the evaluation mechanism and methodologies adopted by different credit rating agencies.
Under the changes, the rating agencies can only take into consideration an explicit guarantee by a third party for a company's debt, while other widely accepted forms of support such as letters of support or pledged shares will no longer be considered.
($1 = 79.4930 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 18:50 IST