JUST IN
NHPC, BEL ink pact to set up solar equipment manufacturing facility
Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via Basel-III Tier-II bonds
Tata Sons pegs AGR liabilities of two telecom firms at Rs 19,638 cr
SpiceJet exploring stake sale to raise Rs 2,000 cr, says CMD Ajay Singh
CCI keeping a close watch on PEs taking board seats in rival firms: Report
Audi to hike prices by up to 2.4% next month as supply chain costs rise
Apple expands self repair programme to Mac notebooks with M1 chip
Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate 'deeply overleveraged': CreditSights
Apple employees launch petition over company's return-to-office stance
India's e-commerce firms hire more delivery workers for shopping season
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via Basel-III Tier-II bonds
Business Standard

NHPC, BEL ink pact to set up solar equipment manufacturing facility

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NHPC and BEL...for setting up of gigawatt scale vertically integrated solar manufacturing unit," a BSE filing said.

Topics
NHPC | Bharat Electronics Ltd | solar equipment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

nhpc
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

NHPC on Tuesday signed an initial pact with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) to set up a large capacity solar equipment manufacturing facility.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NHPC and BEL...for setting up of gigawatt scale vertically integrated solar manufacturing unit," a BSE filing said.

The MoU was signed by Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects), NHPC and Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director (Bangalore Complex), BEL.

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including two projects in JV mode.

It is engaged in the construction of 11 projects aggregating to a total installed capacity of 7,539 MW.

During 2021-22, NHPC power stations achieved generation of 24,855 MU (million units).

Last fiscal, NHPC reported Rs 8,181 crore as income from sale of power with a net profit of Rs 3,538 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on NHPC

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 15:49 IST

`
.