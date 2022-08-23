NHPC, BEL ink pact to set up solar equipment manufacturing facility

on Tuesday signed an initial pact with (BEL) to set up a large capacity manufacturing facility.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between and BEL...for setting up of gigawatt scale vertically integrated solar manufacturing unit," a BSE filing said.

The MoU was signed by Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects), and Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director (Bangalore Complex), BEL.

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including two projects in JV mode.

It is engaged in the construction of 11 projects aggregating to a total installed capacity of 7,539 MW.

During 2021-22, NHPC power stations achieved generation of 24,855 MU (million units).

Last fiscal, NHPC reported Rs 8,181 crore as income from sale of power with a net profit of Rs 3,538 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)