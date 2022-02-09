NHPC inks pact to build 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity in Rajasthan

-
State-run NHPC has signed a letter of intent (LoI) to build renewable energy projects of 10,000 MW in Rajasthan.
"...a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been signed between NHPC Limited and Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd (RRECL) on February 8, 2022 at Jaipur for development of 10,000 MW Renewable Energy Projects/ Parks in Rajasthan in the august presence of Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot," it said in a BSE filing.
The LoI was signed by Y K Chaubey, Director (Technical), NHPC Ltd and Subodh Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Mines and Petroleum Department and Energy Department, and Chairman and Managing Director, RRECL and Chairman, Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Under the leadership of A K Singh, chairman and managing director of NHPC, the company is expanding its renewable energy portfolio and has taken up several projects under different modes, it added.
