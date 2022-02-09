Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic drug in the US market

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Japan offers huge cash injection to combat rising short-term rates
China central bank to step up cash injection before Lunar New Year: Report
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Pharma recall products in US market
Dr Reddy's Laboratories inks agreement to acquire Nimbus Health GmbH
Amid Covid, Pharma, healthcare industry looks to sustain momentum next year
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched vasopressin injection, which is used to control frequent urination, increased thirst, and loss of water caused by diabetes, in the American market.
The company has launched the product, a generic version of Par Pharmaceuticals' Vasostrict, in the US market after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
We are pleased to provide this important authorised generic product to patients, especially in these difficult times of COVID-19, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said in a statement.
According to IQVIA Health, Vasostrict brand had sales of around USD 878.5 million for the most recent twelve months ending December 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU