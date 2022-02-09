Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic drug in the US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched vasopressin injection, which is used to control frequent urination, increased thirst, and loss of water caused by diabetes, in the American market.

The company has launched the product, a generic version of Par Pharmaceuticals' Vasostrict, in the US market after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

We are pleased to provide this important authorised generic product to patients, especially in these difficult times of COVID-19, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said in a statement.

According to IQVIA Health, Vasostrict brand had sales of around USD 878.5 million for the most recent twelve months ending December 2021.

