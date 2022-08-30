NHPC to sell hydro power to PTC India from upcoming Nepal projects

State-run giant has inked a pact with to supply electricity to be generated from upcoming West Seti & Seti River-6 projects in Nepal, a statement said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by CMD A.K. Singh and Dr. Rajib K. Mishra, CMD, Limited.

As per the MoU, PTC shall purchase the Contracted Capacity from from date of commercial operation of the projects for onward sale to the state utilities/discoms/bulk consumers on long term basis in India and neighbouring countries.

The shall also endeavour to sell any untied capacity on medium/short term basis or on power exchanges, it stated.

