Promoters to infuse Rs 800 cr into Inox Wind by subscribing debt

-
ALSO READ
Inox Wind Q4 net loss widens to Rs 256 crore due to lower revenues
PVR-Inox combined pipeline at 2,000 screens; plan to double in seven years
Inox Green Energy Services scraps IPO plans; withdraws draft papers
Inox Green Energy files fresh draft papers with Sebi for Rs 740-cr IPO
Wind energy charts new course with policy clarity, new bidding model
-
The promoters of the leading wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind will be infusing around Rs 800 crore by subscribing to debt as part of deleveraging.
The debt placement with promoters will be carried out on a private placement basis, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The debt issuance will be carried out by two promoter group entities -- Inox Leasing & Finance up to Rs 600 crore and Inox Wind Energy up to Rs 200 crore -- it added.
The board has approved fundraising of up to Rs 800 crore by issuing non-convertible non-cumulative participating redeemable preference shares (NCPRPS) of the face value of Rs 10 each, which constitutes 0.01 per cent of the fully paid-up capital on a private placement basis to the promoters.
The funds raised from the promoters will be used for repayment of high-cost existing debt, Devansh Jain, executive director at the company said, adding the company aims to become a net debt zero company in the near future.
Inox Wind services IPPs, utilities, public sector units and corporate investors, and three manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal and Madhya Pradesh.
While the Ahmedabad plant and Barwani plant manufacture blades and tubular towers, hubs and nacelles are manufactured at the facility at Una plant in Himachal. It also has a facility for hubs and nacelles at Bhuj in Gujarat. It has a total manufacturing capacity of 1,600 mw per annum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 21:39 IST