Nissan India's domestic wholesales rise 5.7% to 4,250 vehicles in Jan

Nissan India on Tuesday said its domestic wholesales, including that of the Datsun brand, grew 5.7 per cent to 4,250 vehicles in January.
It had sold 4,021 units in the corresponding month last year, Nissan India said in a statement.
The export wholesales during January 2022 stood at 1,224 units, it added.
"Nissan India registered a cumulative growth of 203 per cent year-to-date on the strength of a strong demand for the Nissan Magnite overcoming the headwind challenges of COVID-19 and lower supplies due to semiconductor shortages," Nissan Motor India MD Rakesh Srivastava said.
The customer response for the 'Make in India, Made for the World' Magnite SUV has been phenomenal with the vehicle being exported to more than 15 countries, he said.
"Going forward, we do see the supply challenges to continue for a few more months while we endeavour to enhance the customer experience with the lowest cost of ownership," added Srivastava.
Nissan India recently announced the expansion of Magnite's exports to 15 countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi.
In the domestic market, the latest SUV continues to have a strong booking momentum with 31 per cent of the bookings coming from the digital ecosystem, the company said.
