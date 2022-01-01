Nissan Motor India posts 2-fold jump in domestic wholesales in Dec

-
Nissan Motor India Ltd on Saturday reported over
two-fold jump in domestic wholesales in December 2021 at 3,010 units for its two brands Nissan and Datsun.
The company had a wholesales of 1,159 units in the same month of 2020.
The company's domestic sales in the April-December 2021 period were 27,965 units as against 6,609 units in the year-ago period, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.
"Nissan has cumulative growth of 323 per cent in spite of the challenges of Covid-19 and semiconductor shortages affecting supplies...," Nissan Motor India Ltd Managing Director Rakesh Shrivastava said.
The company has delivered over 35,000 units of SUV Magnite and it continues to have strong booking momentum, with 31 per cent of the 77,000 plus bookings coming from the digital ecosystem, he added.
"Going forward with the support of the supply chain our endeavour will be to maintain this growth momentum for the upcoming months and to continue to deliver value to the customers with the lowest cost of ownership towards customer assurance," Shrivastava said.
The company said its exports in the April-December 2021 period were at 28,582 units as against 17,785 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 61 per cent, it added.
