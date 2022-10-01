JUST IN
Nissan Motor sales in India decline by 16.64% to 7,265 units in September
Hyundai's domestic sales increase by 50% to 49,700 units in September
Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by December 2023, says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023, says Mukesh Ambani
Ford executes settlement agreement with workers in Tamil Nadu plant
Skoda Auto India's sales increased by 17% in September to 3,543 units
MG Motor retail sales increase by 17% in September 2022 to 3,808 units
Indian tech firm Mphasis to create 1,000 jobs in northern England
Amazon launches live video and interactive shopping experience in India
Office transactions record 29% YoY growth during Q3: Knight Frank India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Hyundai's domestic sales increase by 50% to 49,700 units in September
Business Standard

Nissan Motor sales in India decline by 16.64% to 7,265 units in September

Nissan Motor India on Saturday reported a 16.64 per cent decline in sales at 7,265 units in September 2022.

Topics
Nissan Motor India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nissan
Photo: Shutterstock

Nissan Motor India on Saturday reported a 16.64 per cent decline in sales at 7,265 units in September 2022.

The company had clocked wholesales of 8,716 units in the same month last year.

Domestic wholesale last month stood at 3,177 units as compared to 2,816 units in September 2021, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

Exports were at 4,088 units as against 5,900 units in the year-ago month, it added.

"The festive season has contributed to an increase in demand for the Nissan Magnite across markets on the strength of its value proposition. We are hopeful the momentum will continue with improvement in supply and customer sentiments," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nissan Motor India

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 15:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.