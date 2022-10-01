JUST IN
Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Mukesh Ambani
Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by December 2023, says Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telcom firm Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023.

Topics
Mukesh Ambani | Reliance Jio | 5G in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

5G

Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month.

Speaking at the IMC 2022 event, Ambani said Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 12:44 IST

