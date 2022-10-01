Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by December 2023, says Mukesh Ambani

-
-
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telcom firm Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023.
Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month.
Speaking at the IMC 2022 event, Ambani said Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.
First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 12:44 IST
