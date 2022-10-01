JUST IN
MG Motor retail sales increase by 17% in September 2022 to 3,808 units
Indian tech firm Mphasis to create 1,000 jobs in northern England
Amazon launches live video and interactive shopping experience in India
Office transactions record 29% YoY growth during Q3: Knight Frank India
MSMEs mainstay of economy, can make India self-reliant: LS Speaker Birla
Zee Ent shareholders approve reappointment of Punit Goenka on board
Airox Technologies files Rs 750-cr IPO papers with markets regulator Sebi
Hero MotoCorp to lose top spot in 2-wheeler sales to HMSI: Elara Capital
Zee Media exits BARC, 14 news channels to be out of viewership rating
Air India plans raising $1 bn; to start 20 weekly international flights
You are here: Home » Companies » News
MG Motor retail sales increase by 17% in September 2022 to 3,808 units
Business Standard

Skoda Auto India's sales increased by 17% in September to 3,543 units

Skoda Auto India on Saturday said its sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,543 units in September.

Topics
Skoda Auto | volkswagen-skoda

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Auto India on Saturday said its sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,543 units in September.

The automaker had dispatched 3,027 units to dealers in September 2021.

"The Kushaq and Slavia models have been successfully established in the market and drive the sales impetus. In addition, our D-Segment products like the Octavia and Superb are leading their respective categories," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc said in a statement.

The company's focus is now on further enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing customer touchpoints across the country, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Skoda Auto

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 12:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.