Nissan to ramp up production, hire 1000 workers at Chennai car plant

-
ALSO READ
Yamaha India reports 33% growth in sales for month of December
Ford unveils 2021 line-up of compact SUV EcoSport; starts at Rs 7.99 lakh
Mahindra reports 10% decline in total sales for December
Fatal incident halts Hyundai's South Korean factory after retooling
Tesla's Model Y built in China goes on sale; delivery to begin soon
-
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co will ramp up production at its car plant in India to meet demand for its Magnite sports-utility vehicle (SUV), which it also plans to export, a senior executive said on Monday.
Nissan will hire 1,000 more workers at its plant in the southern Indian city of Chennai and boost production to up to 4,000 cars a month from 2,700 cars currently, Rakesh Srivastava, managing director at Nissan Motor India, told reporters.
The automaker plans to export the compact SUV to Indonesia and South Africa but meeting demand in the Indian market will be a priority, Srivastava said.
Nissan has had a difficult run in India with sales having slumped 60% over the past five years and its sole plant in the country operating way below capacity.
The Magnite's success is expected to determine the amount of money and energy that Nissan will spend to turn its fortunes around in India, sources have told Reuters.
Globally, the Japanese automaker is pursuing a turnaround drive that involves cutting its vehicle line-up and production and slashing costs in an effort to plug losses and reverse rapid expansion led by its ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU