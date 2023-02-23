NHLML, Jodhpur Discom to set up 11 solar power plants on expressways

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and Jodhpur Discom have signed an agreement to set up 11 solar power plants at six places in a section of the Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Expressway passing through Rajasthan.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between both the parties during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Usha Sharma here on Wednesday, according to a statement.

Under this, 11 solar power plants will be developed on the Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Expressway at a total of six places in three districts -- Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Jodhpur -- of the state.

These power plants with a total capacity of 27.43 MW will be set up under Saur Krishi Aajeevika Yojana (PM Kusum). These plants will come up at Kolha village in Hanumangarh district, Malkisar-Gopalyan road, Naurangdesar and Rasisar villages in Bikaner district and Bhikamkor village in Jodhpur district and will cover 8 substations.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared the action plan through NHLML, a special purpose vehicle of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), where solar panels will be installed along the national highways and express highways. The scheme will be developed on the basis of PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode.

In the meeting, various issues related to the development of solar infrastructure and various topics related to national highways and express highways were discussed in detail between the NHAI and the state government.

