JUST IN
Bombay HC quashes money laundering case against Jet Airways founder, wife
Ride-hailing giant Uber rolls out biggest app redesign in years
Vertex Hydrogen to supply over 1,000 MW of hydrogen to UK industries
Adani Group Rout has room to run as charts show 85% call still valid
Eye on profitability, quick commerce firms turn into brand magnets
Indian footwear retailer Metro hiring up to 2,000 store workers, says CEO
Ekart to offer warehousing services to brands, manufacturers and retailers
Match Group in talks with Shaadi.com for a possible partnership: Report
IAMAI opposes demands to share revenue, pay compensation to telcos
Olectra Greentech in partnership with Reliance unveils Hydrogen bus
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Bombay HC quashes money laundering case against Jet Airways founder, wife
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NHLML, Jodhpur Discom to set up 11 solar power plants on expressways

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and Jodhpur Discom have signed an agreement to set up 11 solar power plants at six places

Topics
solar power projects | solar plant | clean energy

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and Jodhpur Discom have signed an agreement to set up 11 solar power plants at six places in a section of the Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Expressway passing through Rajasthan.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between both the parties during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Usha Sharma here on Wednesday, according to a statement.

Under this, 11 solar power plants will be developed on the Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Expressway at a total of six places in three districts -- Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Jodhpur -- of the state.

These power plants with a total capacity of 27.43 MW will be set up under Saur Krishi Aajeevika Yojana (PM Kusum). These plants will come up at Kolha village in Hanumangarh district, Malkisar-Gopalyan road, Naurangdesar and Rasisar villages in Bikaner district and Bhikamkor village in Jodhpur district and will cover 8 substations.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared the action plan through NHLML, a special purpose vehicle of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), where solar panels will be installed along the national highways and express highways. The scheme will be developed on the basis of PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode.

In the meeting, various issues related to the development of solar infrastructure and various topics related to national highways and express highways were discussed in detail between the NHAI and the state government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on solar power projects

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 17:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.