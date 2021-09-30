NMDC eyes 47 million tonne iron ore production in FY22

-
ALSO READ
Capex growth by states to be slower than target for FY22: CRISIL
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited plans $5-billion capex for 3 years
Dr Reddy's lines up Rs 1,000 cr capex for current fiscal on growth outlook
Infrastructure fund yields depend on govt expenditure, say analysts
ONGC charts Rs 30,000 cr capex for FY22 with 50% in turnkey projects
-
NMDC Ltd is aiming to achieve 47 million tonnes of iron ore production during the current financial year and plans to spend Rs 3,720 crore on capital expenditure, a top official of the Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise said on Thursday.
Addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting through video conference Chairman and Managing Director of the company, Sumit Deb said the iron and steel industry will see exciting opportunities from rapid developments through digitalisation and automation, infrastructure initiatives, reorganisation of urban centres and energy transformation. In the current fiscal, NMDC expects to achieve production of 47 MT. It will also begin mining coal from the two blocks it has been allotted by Q4 of FY22, he said. During the first quarter of the fiscal, NMDC achieved production of 8.91 MT and sales of 9.45 MT respectively - its best Q1 since inception, he noted. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 6512 crore while Profit After Tax was at Rs 3193 crore in the Q1, also the best ever. During the financial year 2020-21 NMDC achieved the production of 34.15 MT and sales of 33.25 MT.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU