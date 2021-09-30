Adani seals deal to develop Western Container Terminal at Colombo Port

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
-
India's Adani Group on Thursday sealed a deal with the state-owned Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) to develop and run the strategic Colombo Port's Western Container Terminal.
As the first-ever Indian port operator in Sri Lanka, Adani Group will have a 51 per cent stake at the port's Western Container Terminal (WCT), a statement said.
Adani Group signed a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement with its local partner John Keells Holdings and the SLPA to develop the WCT at the Colombo Port, it said.
The two local entities would hold 34 and 15 per cent stakes of the new joint company titled the West Container International Terminal.
The Colombo Port is one of the most preferred regional hubs for transhipment of Indian containers and mainline ship operators with 45 per cent of Colombo's transhipment volumes originating from or destined to an Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) terminal in India.
APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India and represents 24 per cent of the country's total port capacity.
The WCT proposal came after Sri Lanka decided to retract the previous memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 with India and Japan on the Eastern Container Terminal (ECT).
The state-owned SLPA signed a memorandum of cooperation in May 2019 with India and Japan to develop the ECT during the previous Sirisena government.
The Colombo Port trade unions opposed the proposal of investors from India and Japan buying 49 per cent stake in the ETC. They demanded the ECT to remain 100 per cent owned by the SLPA as opposed to the 51 per cent.
Under pressure from trade unions, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa agreed to scrap the deal, prompting India to demand Sri Lanka to abide by its commitment to the trilateral deal with it and Japan.
Both India and Japan found fault with Sri Lanka for reneging on an international agreement unilaterally. Japan had also conveyed its unhappiness with the Sri Lankan government.
India and Japan are members of Quad or the Quadrilateral coalition of four Indo-Pacific nations that also includes the US and Australia. The four countries had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad' to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.
China's influence is growing in various infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka as part of its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. China has invested over USD 8 billion in infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka. Colombo handed over its Hambantota port to Beijing in 2017 as a debt swap.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU