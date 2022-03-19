NMDC produces record 40 MT iron ore, aims 42 MT output in FY22

-
ALSO READ
NMDC eyes 47 million tonne iron ore production in FY22
NMDC's iron ore output grows 13% in Jan-Feb '22; sales up by 17%
NMDC Apr-Feb output jumps 26% to 37.18 MT; sales up 25.5%
NMDC consolidated profit drops marginally to Rs 2,048 cr in Dec quarter
State-owned NMDC's iron ore output for Apr-Oct jumps 43% to 21 MT
-
State-owned miner NMDC on Saturday announced that it has touched a record iron ore production of 40 million tonnes (MT) in this fiscal so far.
In the preceding fiscal, the company had produced 35 MT of iron ore.
"NMDC creates, history becoming the first company in the country to cross 40 million tonnes (MT) iron ore production in a (financial) year," the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.
By the end of the ongoing financial year, the production would reach to a level of 42 MT, a company official informed.
NMDC has set a target of becoming a 100 MTPA company by 2030, the ministry statement said.
"I congratulate the NMDC team for this historic accomplishment. I am confident that we will continue to cross many more milestones on our way to fulfil the nation's vision of 'AtmanirbharBharat'. This achievement also shows that we are on track to become a 100 MTPA company by 2030," NMDC CMD Sumit Deb was quoted as saying in the statement.
Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU