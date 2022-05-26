NMDC Q4 consolidated net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,813 cr on higher expenses

State-owned on Thursday said its consolidated net profit fell 36 per cent to Rs 1,812.98 crore for the quarter ended March 31, weighed down by higher .

The company had clocked Rs 2,835.54 crore net profit during the January-March quarter of 2020-21, NDMC said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, the company's total income rose marginally to Rs 7,034.83 crore, from Rs 6,932.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total soared to Rs 4,156.62 crore, as against Rs 2,668.36 crore a year ago.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore producing and selling company.

