Zee Entertainment Q4 net profit declines 33% to Rs 182 cr; expenses up 27%

-
ALSO READ
Zee Entertainment board clears media firm's mega merger with Sony
After mega media deal, how will Zee-Sony partnership unfold?
TMS Ep70: Zee-Sony merger, market correction, crypto, securitisation
Brokerages see more upside for ZEEL stock amid easing investor concerns
Zee Ent slips over 3% on Invesco block deal buzz; stock recoups soon
-
Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 181.93 crore for the March quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 272.36 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a BSE filing.
Its total income during the quarter under review was Rs 2,361.17 crore. It was at Rs 1,984.39 crore in the year-ago period.
"The impact on the results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 is primarily due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 on the business activities. Hence, the results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 are not strictly comparable with the results of the earlier periods presented," ZEEL said.
Revenue from advertisement was at Rs 1,119.83 crore in the latest March quarter as against Rs 1,122.96 crore in the preceding year.
While its subscription revenue was at Rs 854.86 crore as against Rs 803.35 crore in the March quarter of FY21.
Revenue from 'other sales and services' was at Rs 348.21 crore in comparison with Rs 39.51 crore a year ago.
ZEEL's total expenses in the quarter under review were at Rs 1,921.80 crore. It was Rs 1,516.10 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.
For the fiscal year ended March 2022, ZEEL's net profit was at Rs 955.77 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 793.04 crore in the previous fiscal.
Its total income was at Rs 8,310.64 crore in 2021-22 over Rs 7,840.35 crore in FY 2020-21.
On Thursday, shares of ZEEL settled 0.72 per cent up at Rs 229.75 on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU