NMDC's iron ore output grows 13% in Jan-Feb '22; sales up by 17%

-
ALSO READ
NMDC eyes 47 million tonne iron ore production in FY22
NMDC Apr-Feb output jumps 26% to 37.18 MT; sales up 25.5%
State-owned NMDC's iron ore output for Apr-Oct jumps 43% to 21 MT
India's crude steel output grows 18% to 118 MT in 2021, says worldsteel
NMDC hikes prices of iron ore lumps and fines by Rs 400 a tonne
-
State-owned mining giant NMDC has produced 8.87 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore during January-February 2022, a year-on-year rise of about 13 per cent.
According to company data, NMDC had produced 7.72 MT of iron ore during the first two months of 2021.
During the period under review, the country's largest iron ore miner saw its sales growing 17 per cent to 8.21 MT, from 6.99 MT in January-February 2021.
Hyderabad-headquartered NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company with mines in states including Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.
Iron ore is a key steel making raw material.
NMDC is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.
The company recently conducted an e-auction of an 8,337-carat rough diamond produced at its Panna diamond mines in Madhya Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU