No employee data compromised; ransomware hits SpiceJet audit process

airline on Friday said that none of its crew and credentials were compromised or leaks happened during the attempted ransomware attack early this week, even as the company informed the stock exchange that the attack on its IT systems had affected its audit process leading to a delay in quarterly earnings.

Because of this, the company has postponed its quarterly results and board meeting scheduled for May 30, and will communicate the revised date later. There was speculation also regarding possible compromise of credentials during the current attack. According to a report by CloudSEK, a cyber-security start up, the exposed PII (personally identifiable information), IP addresses, login credentials and other confidential details could lead to compromised accounts and render systems vulnerable to future cybersecurity attacks and leaks.

“As per our initial investigation, there are no leaks of any of the above and there are no compromised accounts,” the company said in response to Business Standard.

“There were no chatter on cybercrime forums or discussion channels regarding SpiceJet, credentials to several sub domains were available at different marketplaces which sell initial accesses,” the report by cybersecurity start-up said.

“In general domains that we don't own can always be used by any party. We don't see how this has led to the conclusion that crew and credentials have been compromised as our initial investigation shows nothing of the sort,” the company said in response to a question on whether was compromised.

According to the media reports, the airline’s software which deals with operations and flight planning came under attack on Wednesday. Airlines use software to keep a record of hours flown by pilots. This helps tool them in assigning duties considering regulations on flight duty time. This is also used to keep record of the hours flown by each aircraft, so that it can be used for maintenance purposes. Following the attack, several flights of the airline got delayed.

Regarding future cyber attacks, the company said that IT systems are constantly being monitored to prevent any attacks. “We are investigating the root causes of the recent attempted attack which was contained due to the protections we already have in place. Based on our findings additional steps may be taken,” added.

In February airport services firm Swissport also reported that its systems were targeted by ransomware. According to a report by Verizon Business 2022 Breach Investigations Report there is an alarming rise in ransomware breaches, which increased by 13 percent in a single year - representing a jump greater than the past five years combined.

“While the pandemic led to a rise in ransomware attacks, the inaction, or the delay in the implementation of technical and infrastructure changes in the new normal has made organisations more vulnerable. The emergence of Ransomware as a Service (RaaS) and the adoption of cryptocurrency could be a contributing factor as well,” said Anshuman Sharma, Head Investigative Response at Verizon.