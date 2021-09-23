No plans to bring standard products for cyber liability insurance: Irdai

-
ALSO READ
Cyber fraud helpline brings banks and police together: Here's how it works
Amid rise in cybercrimes, a cyber risk insurance can cut your losses
Irdai extends timeline for sale and renewal of Covid specific products
Irdai asks insurance companies to register message template with telcos
IRDAI imposes Rs 30 lakh penalty on SBI General Insurance Company
-
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has no plans to bring standard products for cyber liability insurance policy as of now, a senior Irdai member said on Thursday.
However, the member said that guidances are given to the insurers to evaluate the risks associated with these kinds of products,
A working group was formed by the regulator for examination of bringing standardisation of cyber liability insurance policy. Irdai issued a circular earlier this month for product structure for cyber insurance.
"The working group interacted, they demonstrated amongst themselves and they also had consultations with the stakeholders. And they decided, at this juncture, we will not be advising to come out with the standardisation of the cyber liability insurance policy," S N Rajeswari, Member, Irdai said in a webinar.
She said the decision has been taken considering the nuances of the cyber law and fast growing digital ecosystem, and the jurisdiction aspect is also involved as there are sanctions amongst the countries.
"So under the emergence of few risks, they decided it is not the correct time to come out with the standardisation, but of course instead of standardising, guidance can be given.
"A guidance document has been released by Irdai earlier this month to enable the insurers to evaluate what are the new technologies that are forcing the cyber risks and identify what is the protection gap," Rajeswari said while speaking at the 'National E-Summit on Cyber Insurance - Reinvigorating the Future for Bridging The Gap', organised by industry body Assocham.
Even as cyber risk insurance products are available in the market, both for the commercial and for individuals, she said insurers can now identify the possible risks and the recommendations that can be implemented.
"So the insurers can identify what are the protection gaps and they can accordingly make products as per the needs of the market," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU