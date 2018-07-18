No proposal before Trai to amend interconnection usage charges: Manoj Sinha

Telecom regulator has no proposal under consideration to amend the (IUC), Communication Minister said on Wednesday.

Sinha said the (TRAI) regularly assesses the tariff and and an exercise on this was carried out a few months ago.

"Presently, there is no such proposal under consideration in to amend interconnection usage charges," he said during Question Hour.

levy interconnection charges on incoming calls from the network of the other operator. These charges are passed on to subscribers by service providers.



