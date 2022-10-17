JUST IN
Nokia bags multi-year deal from Reliance Jio for mega 5G network

Finnish company Nokia on Monday said it has won a multi-year deal from Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio to build one of the largest 5G networks in the world

Topics
Reliance Jio | Nokia | 5G in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nokia

Finnish company Nokia on Monday said it has won a multi-year deal from Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio to build one of the largest 5G networks in the world.

Under the contract, Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO (multiple input multiple output) antennas, and Remote Radio Heads (RRH) to support different spectrum bands, and self-organising network software.

Reliance Jio plans to deploy a 5G standalone network which will interwork with its 4G network. The network will enable Jio to deliver advanced 5G services such as massive machine-to-machine communications, network slicing, and ultra-low-latency.

"Nokia today announced that it has been selected as a major supplier by Reliance Jio to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio countrywide in a multi-year deal," a release said.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said:Jio is committed to continuously investing in the latest network technologies to enhance the experience of all of its customers. We are confident that our partnership with Nokia will deliver one of the most advanced 5G networks globally.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia termed the deal a "significant win" in an important market.

"This ambitious project will introduce millions of people across India to premium 5G services, enabled by our industry-leading AirScale portfolio. We are proud that Reliance Jio has placed its trust in our technology and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with them," Lundmark said.

Nokia has a long-standing presence in India. With this deal, Nokia will be a supplier to India's three largest mobile operators.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 15:24 IST

