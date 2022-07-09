Nokia wins 4G/5G dispute, OPPO, OnePlus banned in Germany: Report

-
-
A German court has decided a suit in favour of smartphone brand Nokia in its 4G/5G patent dispute against OPPO.
According to GizmoChina, the suit resulted from the breakdown in discussions between Nokia and OPPO over 4G (LTE) and 5G patents.
While instituted cases are in four countries, OPPO countersued Nokia in nine countries. OPPO had stated that the lawsuit filed by Nokia was shocking.
The German Regional Court ruling is the first ruling regarding the disputed patents.
Nokia had sued OPPO over nine Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) and five implementation patents in three regional German Courts.
Nokia is the standard-bearer in the 5G SEPs segment with huge investments of about $130.3 billion approx.
It has tons of patents in the field and has gotten several settlements in recent times. Daimler and Lenovo are some of Nokia's recent opponents who have settled with the Finnish company.
The Mannheim Regional Court granted Nokia a cease-and-desist order against OPPO. This means that OPPO and OnePlus devices are banned from Germany.
OPPO's objection to the decision was dismissed by the judge who labeled the Chinese firm as an unwilling licensee, the report said.
