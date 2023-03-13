JUST IN
SaaS firm Freshworks says exposure to Silicon Valley Bank minimal
Fitch Affirms 'BBB-' ratings for Adani Electricity Mumbai's dollar bond
Nokia join hands with Netplus to deliver broadband services in India

Nokia on Monday announced that it has entered into a partnership with Netplus Broadband, an Internet Service Provider (ISP), to deliver future-proof and world-class broadband services in India

Topics
Nokia | ISPs | broadband

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Nokia new logo

Nokia on Monday announced that it has entered into a partnership with Netplus Broadband, an Internet Service Provider (ISP), to deliver future-proof and world-class broadband services in India.

Netplus will deploy Nokia's Multi-Access Gateway Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) application for access management, hosted on the FP5-based 7750 Service Router (SR), and the 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR).

"Our Multi-Access Gateway BNG, hosted on our 7750 SR platform, and 7250 IXR offers a scalable and high-capacity infrastructure to enable ISPs like Netplus to build a foundation for rapid broadband access growth across India," Vach Kompella, Vice President, IP Networks Division at Nokia, said in a statement.

Based on Nokia's industry-leading FP5 silicon, the 7750 SR provides world-class broadband services, including highly scalable subscriber management, granular bandwidth management, and policy control for each subscriber, as well as deterministic performance and a 75 per cent reduction in power consumption, said the company.

The company will also use Nokia's 7750 SR Extended Services Appliance (ESA) to scale support for Carrier Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT), which will help it address the challenges posed by the growing number of connected devices.

"The expanded coverage will leverage Nokia's state-of-the-art broadband access infrastructure and help Netplus cater to our customers' increasing demand, helping drive the Digital India vision," Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director at Netplus, said in a statement.

Netplus has operations spread across 400 plus cities and towns in several states in Northern India, with the biggest in Punjab.

--IANS

shs/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 14:25 IST

`
