Nomura Singapore buys 1.25 mn shares of BLS International worth Rs 27 cr

-
ALSO READ
Nomura names Jwalant Nanavati as Southeast Asia investment banking head
Many major economies to hit recession in CY23, says Nomura Holdings
BLS International surges 9% on fixing record date for bonus shares
We expect constructive environment for IPOs in 2nd half of FY23: Nomura
US likely to fall into recession as Fed Reserve raised rate hike: Nomura
-
Global financial services firm Nomura Singapore on Monday purchased 12.5 lakh shares of technology services provider BLS International Services Ltd for Rs 27 crore through an open market transaction.
According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nomura Singapore Ltd bought 12,50,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 214 apiece, aggregating to Rs 26.75 crore.
Shares of BLS International Services closed 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 211 on NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU