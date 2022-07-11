Nomura Singapore buys 1.25 mn shares of BLS International worth Rs 27 cr

Global financial services firm on Monday purchased 12.5 lakh shares of technology services provider Ltd for Rs 27 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ltd bought 12,50,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 214 apiece, aggregating to Rs 26.75 crore.

Shares of closed 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 211 on NSE.

