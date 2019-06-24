Why Facebook's dream to become WeChat might be the tech giant's undoing

which accounts for 75 per cent of global ad spend that is likely to hit $110 billion by 2020 is nowhere near an immediate demise and government regulations would only strengthen the giant in the short term, a new Forrester research has forecast.

However, Facebook's push to become China's -- more than a messaging app and is full of capabilities to make life easier for its one billion users -- would be its undoing.

Facebook's no-good-very-bad 2018 may have meant an overworked PR team but the behemoth is doing just fine.

It continues to report steady user and revenue growth: a 9 per cent year over year increase in users in Q4 2018 and a 30 per cent increase in revenue in the same time-frame.

"The three parties that could impact the most -- users, brands and regulators -- will move too slowly for it to feel any instant impact," said Jessica Liu, Senior Analyst, Forrester.

The coming years won't be easier, but the behemoth won't suddenly collapse either, as many predict.

"But while Facebook's short-term outlook might be fine, its long-term outlook is bleak," Liu added

Despite constant negative last year, continued to report strong quarter-

over-quarter user and revenue growth. Brands that mishandle their own users' data and fail to inform them typically falter.

While these users and advertisers could affect change at the giant immediately, they won't, thus allowing it to continue to defy the odds.

"Enacting and enforcing regulation takes so long that Facebook will be able to shore up its assets and unique advantages in the short term and eliminate any vulnerabilities before serious user, advertiser, or regulatory changes materialize," Liu emphasised.

The giant with over two billion users globally, is facing regulatory challenges as the scandal has exposed its lapses of data privacy and security.

The downfall for Facebook, said Liu, would come with its desire to build an all-inclusive social media experience, as its CEO mark Zuckerberg is planning to merge all apps like Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram into one.

"Facebook's hope to recreate WeChat, China's largest messaging app turned all-in-one portal

to the Internet, presents long-term challenges," Liu added.

primarily operates in a single country's political and regulatory environment.

"Facebook will need to tack on products and services to fulfill its one-app vision while global regulators threaten antitrust. It will also grapple with protecting user privacy globally while appeasing advertiser appetite for hypertargeting," Liu noted.

As people become increasingly aware of social media's harm, social media will lose its lustre.

"History has taught us that existing apps max out and then decline as users tire of the services or the company (like AOL, MySpace, Friendster). The Facebook app is already experiencing this; Instagram and WhatsApp will follow in a natural peak and then eventually decelerate, too," Liu commented.