Now, Ola Electric's battery unit head Ashok Saraswat moves on: Report

There is no stopping resignations of senior executives at Ola Electric and now, its head of advanced battery engineering, Ashok Saraswat, quits

IANS  |  New Delhi 

There is no stopping resignations of senior executives at Ola Electric and now, its head of advanced battery engineering, Ashok Saraswat, has moved on.

Saraswat, who joined SoftBank-backed Ola last year, is set to join a company that is entering the battery business, reported The Economic Times, citing sources.

When reached out, Ola Electric did not comment on the development.

More than half a dozen senior executives have quit Ola Electric in recent months, as the Bhavish Aggarwal-run EV maker revealed plans to develop indigenous cells and batteries in the country.

Last month, Ola Electric announced to invest $500 million for setting up its state of the art Battery Innovation Centre (BIC) in Bengaluru.

The innovation centre will have capabilities to develop complete packages of battery pack design, fabrication and testing under one roof.

The company had said that it will recruit top global talent including 500 PhDs and engineers who will be supported by an "additional 1,000 researchers in India and multiple other global centres".

Ola recently unveiled its first Li-ion cell, saying it will begin the mass production of its cell from its upcoming Gigafactory by 2023.

However, the resignations at the senior level at the company continue.

Yashwant Kumar, Senior Director and Business Head for Charging Networks at the company, decided to move on last month.

A B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, Kumar joined Ola Electric in March last year.

In June, Ola Electric's Director HR, Ranjit Kondeshan, decided to move on. Nidhi Chaturvedi Jha quit Ola Electric as regional head in May and joined Amazon. In April, chief marketing officer Varun Dubey left the company due to "personal reasons".

Earlier, Dinesh Radhakrishnan, who was the chief technology officer (CTO) at Ola Electric, moved on from the company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was appointed CTO at Ola Electric in May last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 17:21 IST

