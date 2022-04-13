NPCI eases cap on WhatsApp payments service to expand to 100 mn users

-
ALSO READ
PhonePe plans to fill 2800 positions in 12 mths, to hire across functions
1 bn transactions a day on UPI quite possible in 3-5 years' time: NPCI CEO
PhonePe tops 100 mn transactions a day, does 2.5 bn transactions a month
UPI logs 4.52 bn transactions worth Rs 8.26 trn in Feb, lower than Jan
Meta to break language barriers with AI, builds universal speech translator
-
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has allowed Meta-owned WhatsApp to add sixty million users to its payments service, taking the total number of consumers it can offer the unified payment interface or UPI-based feature to 100 million.
The NPCI granted WhatsApp approval in November 2020 to go live on UPI in the multi-bank model in a graded manner, allowing 20 million users to start off with. The number was later increased to 40 million last year.
After the cap was extended to 40 million users, Manesh Mahatme, director-payments for WhatsApp India, said his company would work with the NPCI to expand its users.
WhatsApp has not been able to create a place for itself in the crowded third party app providers (TPAPs) space. It processed 2.54 million transactions in March, amounting to Rs 239.78 crore at a time when UPI processed a record 5.4 billion transactions amounting to Rs 9.6 trillion.
WhatsApp competes with Alphabet Inc's Google Pay, SoftBank- and Ant Group-backed Paytm and Walmart's PhonePe in India's crowded digital market. Online transactions, lending and e-wallet services have been growing rapidly in India, led by a government push to make the country's cash-loving merchants and consumers adopt digital payments. PhonePe and Google Pay together control about 81 per cent of the UPI market.
The day WhatsApp was allowed to go live on UPI, that very day NPCI brought in regulations that capped the share of a total number of transactions that a third-party application can process at 30 per cent of the total volume of transactions processed in UPI. The existing TPAPs who exceeded the cap was given a period of two years from January 2021, to comply with the regulations in a phased manner.
NPCI allowed WhatsApp, which has more than 400 million users in India, to go live on UPI in a graded manner because it did not want the messaging service to run away with the UPI market.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU