NTPC arm signs pact with Indian Army for setting up green hydrogen plants

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), an arm of NTPC Ltd, has signed an agreement with the Indian Army for the implementation of green hydrogen projects in armed forces establishments.
Under the MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Army, a joint identification of potential sites would be undertaken for setting up of green hydrogen projects for supplying electricity, in a phased manner, NTPC said in a statement.
"NTPC REL has signed an MoU with the Indian Army for setting up green hydrogen projects in its establishments on build, own and operate (BOO) model. The intent is to reduce complex logistics, dependence on fossil fuels and to accelerate decarbonisation," it said.
NTPC REL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited and currently it has a portfolio of 3.6 GW RE capacity under construction.
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 19:59 IST
