NTPC awards India's first green hydrogen-based microgrid project

State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it has awarded a standalone fuel-cell based green hydrogen microgrid project at Simhadri, in Andhra Pradesh.
"NTPC has awarded a project of standalone Fuel-Cell based Micro-grid with hydrogen production using electrolyser in NTPC Guest House at Simhadri (near Visakhapatnam)," a power ministry statement said.
As per the statement, this will be India's first green hydrogen-based energy storage project and one of the largest in the world.
The ministry said that it would be a precursor to large-scale hydrogen energy storage projects and would be useful for studying and deploying multiple microgrids in various off grid and strategic locations of the country.
The hydrogen would be produced using the advanced 240 kW Solid Oxide Electrolyser by taking input power from the nearby Floating Solar project.
The hydrogen produced during sunshine hours would be stored at high pressure and would be electrified using a 50 kW Solid Oxide Fuel Cell.
The system would work in standalone mode from 5 PM in the evening to 7 AM in the morning, it stated.
This unique project configuration is designed in-house by NTPC. It is a unique project for India and would open doors for decarbonising the far-off regions of the country like Ladakh, J&K etc, hitherto dependent on diesel generators, it stated.
The project is in-line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming carbon neutral by 2070 and making Ladakh a carbon neutral territory, it stated.
NTPC's present installed capacity is 67,907.5 MW (including 13,425 MW through JVs/Subsidiaries) comprising 47 NTPC stations and 26 joint venture stations.
