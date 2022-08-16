NTPC floats tender to raise Rs 5,000-cr term loan, bids invited till Aug 31

-
ALSO READ
NTPC net profit jumps 12% to Rs 5,199 cr in Q4 due to higher revenues
NTPC awards coal import tenders worth Rs 8,308 crore to Adani Enterprises
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
What is a collateral loan?
Power major NTPC pays interim dividend of Rs 3,879 cr for FY 2021-22
-
State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday floated a tender to raise Rs 5,000 crore term loan from financial institutions.
"We hereby seek participation of Banks/FIs (Financial Institutions) for the subject RFP (Request For Proposal for raising Rs 5,000 crore term loan)," a document said.
As per the document, the bids can be submitted till 1100 hours on August 31.
The minimum amount of loan offered by banks or FIs should be Rs 500 crore or in multiple of Rs 500 crore.
The proceeds of the loan will be used for capital expenditure, refinancing of loan and other corporate purposes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 18:08 IST