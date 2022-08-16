JUST IN
GIC, Capital Group buy KKR's entire stake in Max Health; stock surges 12%
Macroeconomic factors unlikely to stall tech modernisation: Mindtree CEO
Top headlines: WPI inflation eases to 5-month low; Go Digit files for IPO
Paytm and Samsung collaborate to deploy smart PoS devices across India
Amul, Mother Diary hike milk prices by Rs 2 due to rise in procurement cost
Air India picks Meta software 'Workplace' for intra-company communications
TII gears up for EV re-entry; to focus on e-tractors, 3-wheelers, heavy CVs
ICICI Sec, Axis Cap among 5 bankers to manage govt's HZL stake sale
Indian Oil aims to restart Paradip refinery from mid-Sept: Report
TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship returns to Coimbatore after 8 years
You are here: Home » Companies » News
GIC, Capital Group buy KKR's entire stake in Max Health; stock surges 12%
Business Standard

NTPC floats tender to raise Rs 5,000-cr term loan, bids invited till Aug 31

"We hereby seek participation of Banks/FIs (Financial Institutions) for the subject RFP (Request For Proposal for raising Rs 5,000 crore term loan)," a document said.

Topics
NTPC | Fundraising | loan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The state government holds a 26.85 per cent stake in SJVN, which owns and operates 2 GW of hydro power projects
The proceeds of the loan will be used for capital expenditure, refinancing of loan and other corporate purposes.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday floated a tender to raise Rs 5,000 crore term loan from financial institutions.

"We hereby seek participation of Banks/FIs (Financial Institutions) for the subject RFP (Request For Proposal for raising Rs 5,000 crore term loan)," a document said.

As per the document, the bids can be submitted till 1100 hours on August 31.

The minimum amount of loan offered by banks or FIs should be Rs 500 crore or in multiple of Rs 500 crore.

The proceeds of the loan will be used for capital expenditure, refinancing of loan and other corporate purposes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on NTPC

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 18:08 IST

`
.