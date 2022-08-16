NTPC floats tender to raise Rs 5,000-cr term loan, bids invited till Aug 31

State-owned power giant on Tuesday floated a tender to raise Rs 5,000 crore term from .

"We hereby seek participation of Banks/FIs (Financial Institutions) for the subject RFP (Request For Proposal for raising Rs 5,000 crore term loan)," a document said.

As per the document, the bids can be submitted till 1100 hours on August 31.

The minimum amount of offered by banks or FIs should be Rs 500 crore or in multiple of Rs 500 crore.

The proceeds of the will be used for capital expenditure, refinancing of loan and other corporate purposes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)