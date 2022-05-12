NTPC invites bid to raise Rs 5,000 cr via term-loan to fund capex

-
State-owned power giant NTPC has invited bids for raising term-loan of up to Rs 5,000 crore, which would be utilised for capital expenditure for ongoing or new electricity generation capacity addition projects.
"Proceeds of the loan shall be utilised towards capital expenditure for ongoing/new capacity addition programme, including the takeover of projects, renewable energy projects, coal mining & washeries, renovation & modernisation program of various projects, refinancing of loans and general corporate purposes etc," as per the request for proposal (RFP) document.
According to the document, the RFP is of up to Rs 5,000 crore term-loan sought by NTPC Ltd.
The minimum amount of loan offered by banks or financial institutions will be Rs 500 crore and in multiples of Rs 500 crore. The bids will be opened on May 27, 2022.
NTPC is the largest power producer in India in terms of both installed capacity and generation with an aggregate group installed capacity of 68,961.68 MW.
The NTPC's equity shares are listed on BSE and NSE.
